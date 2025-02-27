Maha Kumbh 2025 Ends, PM Modi Calls It a ‘Maha Yagya of Unity’

The grand spectacle of faith, Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, concluded in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Marking the end of the 45-day-long religious congregation, a dazzling display of fireworks over the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers illuminated the night sky, captivating millions of devotees present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a reflective blog post on Thursday, described the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of national unity and spiritual awakening. Expressing gratitude and awe, he remarked, “The way 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj is overwhelming. The Maha Yagya of unity has been completed.”

PM Modi’s Reflections on Maha Kumbh

The Prime Minister underscored the spiritual and cultural significance of the event, emphasizing how it demonstrated India’s collective consciousness breaking free from centuries-old shackles of colonial mentality. “When the consciousness of a nation awakens and breathes in a new air of self-realization, the scenes witnessed at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj come to life,” he wrote.

महाकुंभ संपन्न हुआ...एकता का महायज्ञ संपन्न हुआ। प्रयागराज में एकता के महाकुंभ में पूरे 45 दिनों तक जिस प्रकार 140 करोड़ देशवासियों की आस्था एक साथ, एक समय में इस एक पर्व से आकर जुड़ी, वो अभिभूत करता है! महाकुंभ के पूर्ण होने पर जो विचार मन में आए, उन्हें मैंने कलमबद्ध करने का… pic.twitter.com/TgzdUuzuGI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2025

Apologizing for any inconvenience faced by devotees during the pilgrimage, PM Modi reaffirmed his belief in the enduring impact of the Maha Kumbh. He pledged to visit Shri Somnath, the first of the Dwadash Jyotirlingas, dedicating prayers for the well-being of every Indian. “Like the unbroken stream of Maa Ganga, the spiritual consciousness and unity fostered by the Maha Kumbh will continue to flow,” he asserted.

Unprecedented Devotional Participation

The Maha Kumbh 2025 saw an overwhelming turnout, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing that over 66.21 crore devotees took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The congregation, drawing people from all walks of life—including politicians, sports personalities, industrialists, and Bollywood celebrities—solidified its reputation as the world’s largest spiritual gathering.

Ensuring the safety of pilgrims, the Uttar Pradesh government implemented unprecedented security arrangements. AI-enabled surveillance cameras, anti-drone systems, and an extensive law enforcement presence monitored the temporary city of Mahakumbh Nagar, which was designated as UP’s 76th district for the event. Spanning 40 hectares, the meticulously planned site operated round-the-clock, facilitating seamless pilgrim movement and religious activities.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 not only reinforced India’s rich spiritual heritage but also delivered a global message of unity, faith, and devotion. With millions converging at the sacred site, the event symbolized the country’s collective spirit, leaving an indelible mark on history.

As the curtains fell on this grand religious gathering, PM Modi’s words echoed the sentiment of the nation—“The Maha Kumbh was not just an event; it was a manifestation of India’s unity, faith, and unwavering cultural pride.”