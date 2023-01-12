Remittances Sent By NRIs Stood At USD 100 Bn: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the contribution of non-residential Indians increased by 12 per cent in 2022. The remittances sent to the country by overseas Indians stood at around USD 100 billion in the last year, she said.

Speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, she termed NRIs as the “real ambassadors of India”. She also urged them to use products and services made in India so that the country’s brands are promoted across the world.

She also said that after the “China plus one” policy, the world is now mooting “European Union (EU) plus one” policy.

The government is working hard to present India to the MNCs as a nation to look to apart from China and EU for setting up their factories, mentioned Sitharaman.

The finance minister also said that the Indian diaspora should join hands with small and big businessmen of the country in order to harness the entrepreneurial skills of NRIs during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ in the next 25 years.