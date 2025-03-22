Renewable Energy Sector to Witness 18.9% Job Growth in FY25: Report

Despite a slight slowdown in hiring, India's renewable energy sector is set to experience an 18.9% growth in employment during FY25, according to a report by TeamLease Services. While this marks a dip from the 23.7% growth recorded in FY24, it remains significantly higher than the 8.5% in FY23 and 10.4% in FY22, highlighting the sector’s steady expansion.

The surge in employment is driven by India’s ambitious renewable energy targets, aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. “The government initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, National Green Hydrogen Mission, PM KUSUM, and the Solar PV Module PLI Scheme have been instrumental in driving the growth of the renewable energy sector. These policies have significantly contributed to the workforce expansion and skill development,” the report said.

The report underscores the growing need for tech-driven roles in solar, wind, and hybrid energy systems as companies increasingly integrate digital innovations to enhance efficiency. Demand is rising for solar PV technicians, roofers, production operators, storage operators, and waste management specialists, along with professionals such as solar panel installers, energy auditors, and operational support staff.

Employment generation is particularly strong in states leading India's solar energy production—Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—which house the majority of the country’s solar power plants. These states continue to attract skilled talent and investment in renewable energy projects.

The study also highlights the sector’s workforce composition, revealing that 44.1% of contractual employees hold an ITI or diploma, followed by 28.9% graduates, 14.6% with a 12th pass qualification, and 4.1% postgraduates. The industry is largely youth-driven, with 54.8% of employees aged 26-35, while experienced professionals make up a significant portion—16% in the 35-40 age group and 18.2% above 40.