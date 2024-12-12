India Achieves Remarkable Growth In Renewable Energy Sector: MNRE

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) reported a substantial increase in India's renewable energy capacity from November 2023 to November 2024, highlighting the country's steadfast commitment to its clean energy targets under the Panchamrit goals outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As of November 2024, the total non-fossil fuel installed capacity stands at 213.70 GW, a 14.2 per cent increase compared to 187.05 GW in November 2023. The combined total of installed and pipeline non-fossil fuel capacity surged to 472.90 GW, marking an impressive 28.5 per cent growth from the previous year's 368.15 GW.

India added 14.94 GW of new renewable energy capacity during FY 2024-25 up to November, nearly double the 7.54 GW added during the same period in FY 2023-24. In November 2024 alone, 2.3 GW of new capacity was installed, representing a dramatic fourfold increase from the 566.06 MW added in November 2023.

Solar energy remains the dominant contributor, with its installed capacity rising from 72.31 GW in 2023 to 94.17 GW in 2024, reflecting robust growth of 30.2 per cent. Including pipeline projects, solar power capacity reached an impressive 261.15 GW in 2024, a 52.7 per cent jump from 171.10 GW in 2023.

Wind energy also made significant strides, with its installed capacity growing by 7.6 per cent, from 44.56 GW in 2023 to 47.96 GW in 2024. Total wind capacity, which includes projects in the pipeline, increased by 17.4 per cent, reaching 74.44 GW in 2024 compared to 63.41 GW in the previous year.

