Report Says, ITeS Jobs  in India is Likely to Grow 20% in 2025

As per a report, the ITeS (Information Technology and Enabled Services) sector of India, may see a significant expansion in 2025. This will lead to creation of job opportunities. The report has projected the job to increase by 20% in this year.

"Roles in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are expected to witness a remarkable 75 per cent surge, driven by the rising adoption of emerging technologies. The gig economy and remote work models are also playing a crucial role in shaping the sector's growth, contributing to an estimated 10 per cent growth. However, as technology advances, nearly 40 per cent of the workforce will require upskilling to stay competitive in an evolving job market," said The "Instahyre Tech Salary Index 2025".

While AWS expertise among the DevOps professionals, there may be hope of salary increases of nearly 10 per cent across all experience levels. DevOps involves using AWS services and tools to implement DevOps practices, enabling faster and more reliable software delivery. AWS is Amazon Web Services, that offers a wide array of cloud-based services.

The frontend developers having 0-5 years of experience have seen a decline in their salary of approximately 1.5 LPA (lakhs per annum). On the other hand, experienced frontend professionals (above 6 years) saw a rise of nearly 4 LPA.

Python has remained the highest-paying backend skill. This has seen salaries nearly doubling every five years of experience. Java has shown strong growth. Jave has seen salaries increasing fivefold from fresher to professionals with ten years of experience or more.

Bangalore remains the top talent hotspot, which accounts for 35 per cent of India's tech workforce. This is followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad (both at 20 per cent), Pune (15 per cent), and Chennai (10 per cent), as reports say.

Tier-2 cities are also emerging as attractive tech hubs, which include Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Indore.