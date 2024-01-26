Republic Day 2024: A Spectacular Showcase of India's Military Might and Cultural Richness

3. French contingent to join R-Day parade: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations, making him the sixth French leader to grace the prestigious annual event. A 95-member marching contingent, a 33-member band contingent, two Rafale fighters, and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft from France will also participate in the celebrations.

Captain Louis, belonging to the Corps of the French Foreign Legion, highlighted the French Foreign Legion's role. Established in 1831, it comprises nearly 9,500 officers and legionnaires from around 140 nationalities. Lieutenant Romain Bression expressed that the French team's participation reflects the growing defence cooperation between India and France.