Republic Day Parade 2024: What Tableaus of Northeast Indian States Depicted

Manipur offered a replicable model for women's empowerment, paving the way for development into a "Viksit Bharat" in the Republic Day parade 2024.
Manipur's 'Ima Keithel' a 500-year old market run entirely by women was the central theme of the state's tableau that was showcased to the nation from Kartavya Path in Delhi.
The market serves as a classic example of "Nari Shakti," where women's central role in socio-economic activities drives the nation's economic development. On the tableau, women were seen extracting delicate fibers from the lotus stems, and making yarns using traditional Charkhas. In the center, a woman is weaving clothes using "Eyong" - a traditional Manipuri loom.
Further, capturing visual splendor and emotional essence, this portrayal symbolizes renewal, fleeting beauty, and the arrival of spring, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the enhancement of Meghalaya's cherry blossom season.
Transitioning, the tableau plunges into a unique freshwater scuba diving site along the Umngot River in Dawki. The tableau depicted community-driven cleanliness efforts in Mawlynnong, known as Asia's cleanest village. It showcased residents of all ages engaging in cleanliness campaigns, representing their unity and commitment to maintaining a pristine environment.
On the other hand, the tableau of Arunachal Pradesh depicted the Bugun Community Reserve under 'Viksit Bharat'. The Arunachal tableau showcases the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR), a 17-square-kilometre biodiversity hotspot in Arunachal Pradesh. Established in 2017, the reserve aims to safeguard the region's biodiversity while upholding traditional cultural and conservation values.