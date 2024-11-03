'Resign Within 10 Days or Suffer...': CM Yogi Receives Death Threat
Mumbai Police announced on Saturday that they have received a death threat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prompting an increase in his security measures. A woman has been arrested in connection with sending the threatening messages.
According to police sources, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell received a call from an unidentified number, which stated that Adityanath would meet the same fate as the late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique if he did not resign within the next 10 days.
Authorities are currently investigating the threat and working to identify the individual behind the message. As Adityanath is expected to visit Maharashtra for the upcoming state assembly election campaign, police are on heightened alert.
The threat comes in the wake of a tragic incident involving Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office while celebrating Dussehra on October 12.
This alarming news follows the recent arrest of Azam Mohammed Mustafa, who threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan with a demand for ₹2 crore, as well as Mohammad Tayyab, a 20-year-old from Noida, who was apprehended for making threats against both Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique while demanding money.
Mumbai Police continue to investigate these serious threats, underlining their commitment to ensuring the safety of public figures and the community at large.