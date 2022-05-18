Convict In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Released After 31 Years

The convict in the assassination of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi, A G Perarivalan was released on Wednesday after the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered his release yesterday.

The SC had invoked powers under Article 142 of the Constitution as it was of the opinion that the inordinate delay in deciding Perarivalan’s early release plea by the Governor under Article 161 warranted his release.

Perarivalan has served 31 years in prison and had approached the court aggrieved by the delay in his release despite the recommendation given by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 to remit his sentence.

The case saw a legal battle over who would be the competent authority to decide on the remission plea, the President or the Governor. In the meantime, it caused delay over his bail order from the apex court dated March 9, 2022.