Retired CBI Officer Donates Family Home, Land to Gandhi Bhavan in Kerala

In a remarkable act of generosity, N. Surendran, a retired Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) from the CBI, has donated his family home and land in Muthukulam in Kerala’s Alappuzha, to the non-profit charity organization Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram.
Surendran has bequeathed his house, 'Puthiya Veedu,' along with 47 cents of land to the organization, with plans for a new Gandhi Bhavan building to be constructed on the site.
Surendran, the son of K. Nanu and K. Pankajakshi, both farmers, shared that his decision to donate the property stemmed from his desire to ensure that the land and home would serve a greater purpose after his family is gone.
"What is the point of leaving the place like this? When you leave this world, you take nothing with you. There is only me, my wife, and my mother. Let more mothers and fathers join us," Surendran added.
He mentioned that the original family home will be preserved, and his mother will continue living there, alongside another elderly woman from Gandhi Bhavan who has been staying with her for the past few months.
Surendran’s bond with Gandhi Bhavan dates back to a decade ago when he first met Punalur Somarajan, the Secretary of the organization. Before joining the CBI, Surendran served in the Indian Air Force for 15 years. His distinguished career in the CBI included handling several high-profile cases, and he was even awarded a gold medal for being the best investigating officer.