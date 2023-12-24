Retired Police Officer Shot Dead by Terrorists at Mosque in J&K's Baramulla

A retired police officer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists at Gantmulla in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, reports said.
The Kashmir Zone Police informed this through a post on platform 'X' early on Sunday, adding that the retired cop succumbed to his injuries. He was shot dead while he was offering prayers at a mosque, the police added.
The post read, "#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited."
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the slain cop has been identified as Mohd. Shafi.
After the incident was reported, the entire area was cordoned off along with a huge security deployment in the area.
More details awaited.
On Saturday, an infiltration bid was foiled along the International Border (IB) at Khour in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district as the encounter in the Rajouri sector rages on.
The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army took to social media to inform about successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt.