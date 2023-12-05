Revanth Reddy Named Next Telangana CM; Swearing-in Ceremony on Dec 7

Telangana Congress Chief Anumula Revanth Reddy has been chosen as the next chief minister of the state. This decision was taken at a party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, reports said.
Reddy has been credited for the thumping victory of the Congress in the assembly polls. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 7.
AICC general secretary in charge of the organization, Mr KC Venugopal said, going by the feedback provided by the Congress observers including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, party in charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and other leaders, the Congress president decided to nominate Mr Reddy as the CLP leader.
Mr Venugopal pointed out, that a meeting of the CLP Telangana was held yesterday in Hyderabad, which authorised the Congress president to nominate the CLP leader. The decision was based on the feedback provided by the observers who attended the CLP meeting yesterday.
Mr Venugopal said, Mr Reddy is a dynamic leader who is currently working as the PCC president. He said, Mr Reddy campaigned extensively during the elections along with all senior leaders.
The Congress general secretary said, the top priority of the new government will be to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana and the guarantees that the party has given to the people of the state.
AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, Karnataka deputy chief minister & observer DK Shivakumar, Telangana leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy were also present in the press conference.
Meanwhile, taking to platform ‘X’, Reddy wrote, “I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to honourable AICC president Shri @kharge ji, Mother of Telangana our beloved #Soniamma , ever inspiring leader @RahulGandhi ji, charismatic @priyankagandhi ji, AICC General Secretary (Org) @kcvenugopalmp ji, deputy CM of Karnataka @DKShivakumar ji and Incharge General Secretary- Telangana @Manikrao_INC ji and last but not the least our congress soldiers who stood by us through thick and thin.”