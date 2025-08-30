“Revolutions Begin in Bihar", Says Rahul Gandhi at Arrah Rally

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed a massive public gathering in Arrah, Bihar, as part of the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Beginning his speech with greetings to the crowd, Rahul Gandhi thanked the youth of Bihar for raising their voices in defence of the Constitution. Holding up a copy of the Constitution, he said, “I want to sincerely thank crores of youth from Bihar who have used their voices to protect this Constitution - the Constitution of Ambedkar, the Constitution of Gandhi. You have stood up to defend it.”

Highlighting Bihar’s historical role in social and political change, Gandhi said, “Revolutions begin in Bihar, and you have shown the way again. The Voter Adhikar Yatra has started here and will spread across the country.”

The Congress leader led the crowd in a call-and-response slogan against alleged electoral malpractice: “Vote chor (the crowd responded, ‘gaddi chhod’).” Repeating the slogan multiple times, Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of not just stealing votes but also the rights and future of India’s youth.

He further alleged, “Earlier, there were pathways and opportunities through the public sector, but all of them have been snatched away. Narendra Modi, the BJP and RSS run a government for Adani and Ambani. They want to silence the voice of the poor, but we have made it clear that the voice of the poor youth will echo across the nation. In Bihar, not a single vote will be stolen.”

Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Bihar for such a humongous response that it had shaken and unnerved the ruling alliance, particularly the BJP.

On the fourteenth day of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav joined the march, which witnessed massive public participation. Expressing satisfaction over the overwhelming response, Akhilesh said the turnout reflects the growing anger and resentment among the people against the “theft of their votes.”

Alongside him, several key leaders of the INDIA bloc also participated, including Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, among others.

The Yatra, which spans 25 districts, covers over 110 assembly constituencies and traverses more than 1,300 kilometers across Bihar. It is set to culminate on September 1 with a grand rally in Patna, starting from Gandhi Maidan and concluding at the Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Statue in Ambedkar Park.

