Richa Ghosh honoured with Banga Bhushan, DSP post and Rs 34-lakh reward

Showered with love and gifts, wicket keeper-batter Richa Ghosh, a key member of India’s women’s World Cup-winning squad, was elevated to near-legendary status at a glittering function held on the Eden Gardens turf on Saturday.

Richa was presented with a gold-plated bat and ball, along with a cheque of 34 lakh, symbolizing each run she scored in the World Cup final, by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on behalf of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

In addition, Mamata honoured Richa with the prestigious Banga Bhushan award, a gold chain, and appointed her as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the presence of the 22-year-old cricketer’s parents.

“I’m happy for the women’s team’s success. Let Richa play the way she wants to,” said Mamata Banerjee during the ceremony.

Speaking about Richa’s critical role at No.6 in the batting order, former India men’s team captain Sourav Ganguly remarked, “Richa’s strike rate can make the difference between India scoring 265 and 325. Her role is extremely challenging, but she handles it brilliantly.”

Former India women’s captain Jhulan Goswami, who spotted Richa and fast-tracked her into the elite team, said, “We should capitalise on this moment to produce many more Richas.”

Returning home to a hero’s welcome in Siliguri just a day prior, Richa was visibly thrilled at the warm reception. On her big-hitting skills under pressure, she said, “When I bat at the nets, I set targets and try to achieve them to handle pressure. I practise how to hit sixes. Choosing the right deliveries is important.”

Richa’s achievements at such a young age, coupled with the recognition from both the state and cricketing fraternity, signal the rise of a new icon in Indian women’s cricket.

Also Read: BCCI Announces Pay Equity Policy for Women Cricketers