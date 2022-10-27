BCCI Announces Pay Equity Policy for Women Cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced equal pay for all centrally contracted men and women Team India cricketers on Thursday.

This was revealed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah through his Twitter handle.

He said, “I’m pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket.”

According to the announcement, Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates will earn Rs. 15 lakhs per Test match, Rs. 6 lakhs per ODI and Rs. 3 lakhs per T20I, same as their men counterparts.