Rise Above Partisan Politics: Ram Nath Kovind in Farewell Speech

President Ram Nath Kovind asked all political parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of people.

Kovind was addressing the Parliament in his farewell ceremony a day before his tenure ends as the President.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that he remains eternally grateful to the people of India for giving him an opportunity to serve the country as the President. He said that during his term, he had frequently interacted with the elected representatives on various platforms and he had also met numerous delegations of parliamentarians and of people from other domains.