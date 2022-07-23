Rise Above Partisan Politics: Ram Nath Kovind in Farewell Speech

President Ram Nath Kovind asked all political parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of people.
Kovind was addressing the Parliament in his farewell ceremony a day before his tenure ends as the President.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said that he remains eternally grateful to the people of India for giving him an opportunity to serve the country as the President. He said that during his term, he had frequently interacted with the elected representatives on various platforms and he had also met numerous delegations of parliamentarians and of people from other domains.
In his farewell address, he emphasised the value of peace and harmony, saying people have a right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals, but their methods must be Gandhian.
Kovind said, “Multiple ways to resolve differences and disputes emerge when we see India as a big family. Peace and non-violence were Mahatma Gandhi’s tools to instill harmony; we ought to adopt his ways.”
“The Gandhian philosophy should always be followed by MPs while exercising rights of debate and dissent in Parliament,” he said.
Congratulating Draupadi Murmu for being elected as the next President of the country, Kovind asserted that India will benefit from her guidance.
He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the council of ministers, outgoing Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for their support.
Draupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.