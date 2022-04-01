Manipur Minister Urges People of Northeast to Maintain Peace

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education and Manipur MP Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Friday expressed his happiness and welcomed the move of the Central government to reduce areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Manipur.

RK Ranjan Singh said that the entire North East region has moved towards development and peace.

Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have given utmost priority to Northeastern people’s wishes and aspirations. We welcome this initiative by the centre.”

“It is the duty of the people of all Northeastern states to stop a draconian law like AFSPA to be imposed again. People must stay away from violence and progress towards peace and development,” he said.

Singh also added that AFSPA should be slowly removed from the entire area.

Notably, the Centre had decided to reduce the areas under the AFSPA in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur on Thursday. The areas have been reduced after decades of disturbance.

The act empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any warrant. The act also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces in case of an operation going wrong.

Announcing the decision, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the "improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in Northeast by PM Narendra Modi".

