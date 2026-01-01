Road Safety Month 2026 Begins in Raipur with Helmet Rally and Awareness Vehicles

The Road Safety Month 2026 was formally launched in Raipur on Thursday with two major awareness programmes organised by Raipur Traffic Police, focusing on helmet usage and traffic rule compliance.

The first programme commenced at 10:30 am near the Chhattisgarh Mahatari statue at Collectorate Chowk, where a large-scale Helmet Awareness Rally was organised. More than 150 helmet-wearing personnel, including traffic police, local police staff and NGO members, participated in the rally.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Lal Umed Singh, Raipur District Panchayat CEO Kumar Vishwaranjan, Additional SP Dr Prashant Shukla, Additional SP Rahul Dev Sharma, Traffic PHQ official Sanjay Sharma, and DSPs Gurjeet Singh and Satish Thakur were present on the occasion.

In a symbolic gesture to encourage citizens, vehicles being driven by helmet-wearing riders were stopped and given the green flag to launch the rally. Participants carried placards highlighting traffic rules and the importance of helmets.

The rally passed through major city intersections including Collectorate Chowk, Shastri Chowk, Marhi Mata Chowk, Fafadih Chowk, Station Chowk, Telghani Naka, Aamapara Tiraha, Ashram Tiraha, Lakhe Nagar Chowk and concluded at Purani Basti Police Station.

SSP Dr Lal Umed Singh and other senior officers themselves rode two-wheelers wearing helmets, sending a strong message that helmets are essential for safety. Officials emphasised that a majority of road accident deaths occur due to head injuries and that wearing helmets can significantly reduce fatalities. Helmets also protect riders from heat, cold and rain.

The rally appealed to two-wheeler riders to always wear helmets, reminding them that their families are waiting for them at home and that their safety is invaluable.

In the second programme marking the launch of Road Safety Month, Traffic Police deployed traffic awareness vehicles in rural areas. E-rickshaws and three goods carrier vehicles were converted into Traffic Awareness Rath (mobile awareness units).

These vehicles were flagged off from Circuit House by Abhay Manohar Sapre, Chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The awareness raths will tour rural villages for one month, spreading awareness about traffic rules and distributing informational pamphlets to residents.

Appeal by Raipur Police

Raipur Police have appealed to all two-wheeler riders to compulsorily wear helmets while driving, strictly follow traffic rules, and educate their family members about the importance of helmet usage. Police officials stated that helmets play a crucial role in saving lives during road accidents.