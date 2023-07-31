RPF Jawan Opens Fire Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills 4

In a shocking incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan reportedly shot dead four persons on board a train in Maharashtra on Monday morning.
According to information received, the incident occurred inside the Jaipur Express Train (12956) after it crossed Palghar Station. The train was en route to Mumbai from Jaipur. The incident occurred at around 7 am today.
The RPF confirmed that four casualties including were reported inside the Jaipur Express Train. The deceased include an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three others were passengers. The accused reportedly jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station after committing the heinous crime.
Meanwhile, the DCP North GRP informed that the accused has been arrested and his weapon has been seized.