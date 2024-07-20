RPF of NFR Arrests 9 Touts and Recovers Railway Tickets Worth Over Rs. 2.21 Lakh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway arrested nine touts and recovered railway tickets worth over Rs. 2.21 lakh while addressing the issues of touting and theft across its zone between July 1 and July 16, 2024. Additionally, 10 individuals involved in the theft of passenger belongings were apprehended, with twelve mobile phones worth more than Rs. 1.91 lakh recovered.
During this period, RPF coordinated with the Government Railway Police (GRP) to conduct raids and checks. The operations resulted in the recovery of 84 railway tickets, totalling approximately Rs. 2.21 lakh, and the arrest of ten individuals involved in theft. All apprehended persons have been prosecuted under relevant sections of the Railways Act.
Notable incidents during this period include a raid on July 2, 2024, by the RPF and the CIB team at the PRS counter of New Jalpaiguri railway station. The operation led to the recovery of 18 e-tickets worth around Rs. 48,383 and the arrest of one tout. A case has been registered under Section 143 of the Railways Act.
On July 4, 2024, a joint operation by the RPF, CPDS, and GRP at New Jalpaiguri railway station resulted in the apprehension of two individuals and the recovery of four stolen mobile phones valued at approximately Rs. 1 lakh. The recovered items and suspects have been handed over to the GRP for further legal proceedings.
Railway authorities have urged passengers to travel with valid tickets and report any issues during their journey by dialing 139 (Toll-free).