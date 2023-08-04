Rs 250 Cr Penalty For Every Breach Under Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday by Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw amid strong opposition. The amended bill has provisions of a penalty of up to Rs 250 crores for every data breach.
The Bill was tabled in the parliament in order to stop the misuse and exploitation of data.
It gives certain exemptions to government for the purposes of investigation or for the purpose of ascertaining the financial information and assets and liabilities of any person who has defaulted in payment due on account of a loan or advance taken from a financial institution.
It may be noted that the Bill comes six years after the Supreme Court of India had declared the Right to Privacy a fundamental right.
It allows for the data processing without user consent under certain circumstances like medical emergencies, disasters, court orders and government agency requirements.
Under the schedule, a maximum of Rs 250 crore and a minimum of Rs 50 crore can be imposed on entities violating the norms.
Provisions under the Bill enable the Centre to block access to content in the interest of the general public on getting reference in writing from the board.
The law also fixes the strict accountability of the government or private companies.