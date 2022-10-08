US Man Held For Attacking 14 Hindu Women

A California-based man allegedly attacked 14 Hindu women of Indian descent during a two-month crime spree that started in June.
He is charged with hate crimes and has criminal records.
The accused, identified as Lathan Johnson, a resident of East Palo Alto was arrested for targeting 14 Indian women, wearing traditional dress and jewellery.
According to reports, Johnson broke the women’s arms and beat their husbands for gold jewellery.
Meanwhile, District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “Rips off their jewellery, drags them down the street breaks their writs, beats up their husband and terrorizing them is much worse than a property thief.”
Meanwhile, Indian communities were posting various posts about the harassment they face in California.
One of the victims, Shankar Kenkre, posted about his mother being targeted in an unrelated non-violent attack for her gold necklace in Foster City.
The accused is remanded in custody with no bail and he faces a maximum penalty of 63 years behind bars.
His next court appearance is scheduled for November 4.