US Man Held For Attacking 14 Hindu Women

A California-based man allegedly attacked 14 Hindu women of Indian descent during a two-month crime spree that started in June.

He is charged with hate crimes and has criminal records.

The accused, identified as Lathan Johnson, a resident of East Palo Alto was arrested for targeting 14 Indian women, wearing traditional dress and jewellery.

According to reports, Johnson broke the women’s arms and beat their husbands for gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “Rips off their jewellery, drags them down the street breaks their writs, beats up their husband and terrorizing them is much worse than a property thief.”