Rs 35,000 Given to British in 1917: Family Demands It Back

A century-old financial claim has resurfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, where a local family says money lent to the British government during World War I has never been repaid. The descendants of Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia, a well-known trader from the region during colonial rule, claim that he had extended Rs 35,000 to the British administration in 1917, which is a significant sum at the time, and are now considering legal action.

According to a report, Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia was a prominent cloth and grain merchant in Sehore when the First World War was underway. During the war years, the British colonial government was reportedly under financial pressure and sought contributions from wealthy individuals across India. Local officials are said to have approached Seth Jumma Lal for financial assistance.

The family claims that he provided Rs 35,000 in 1917 under what was known as the Indian War Loan scheme. In return, he allegedly received written documentation acknowledging the amount and recording his contribution. The document, dated June 4, 1917, reportedly states that Seth Jumma Lal of the firm “Seth Rama Kishan Jaskaran Ruthia” subscribed Rs 35,000 to the Indian War Loan and demonstrated loyalty to the Government and the Empire. It is said to have been signed by W.S. Davis, who was serving as the Political Agent in Bhopal at the time.

Seth Jumma Lal passed away in 1937, about two decades after the loan was given. Following his death, the documents were preserved by his son, Seth Manak Chand Ruthia. The papers remained in the family’s custody for decades. After Manak Chand Ruthia’s death in 2013, the documents were handed over to his grandson, Vivek Ruthia.

Vivek Ruthia now says the matter came back into focus during recent discussions within the family, when old records and a will were carefully examined. He claims that the loan has never been repaid, even after India gained Independence in 1947. According to him, the amount of Rs 35,000 in 1917 would be worth several crores today if adjusted for time and interest.

“This is not just about money, but about justice and history,” Vivek has been quoted as saying. He has indicated that he is preparing to send a legal notice to the British government and may explore options under international law. The family is reportedly even considering approaching an international court, if necessary.

However, experts point out that pursuing such a claim could be complicated. Establishing the authenticity of century-old documents and proving that the loan remains legally enforceable after more than 100 years may be challenging. There is also the question of how liabilities of the colonial administration were treated after India’s Independence and the restructuring of governments.

The loan in question appears to be linked to the Indian War Loan schemes launched by the British colonial government in 1917 and 1918 to finance World War I. These were essentially debt instruments or bonds through which money was raised from India to support the British war effort. Historical accounts suggest that more than 70 million pounds was raised from India through these schemes.

The British administration reportedly promoted these war loans through advertisements and public campaigns, encouraging people to invest in war bonds with the promise of attractive interest rates. Many wealthy traders, landowners and institutions across India contributed to these efforts during the war years.

There have also been reports in the past about the United Kingdom addressing some historic war debts. According to earlier media coverage, the UK Treasury had announced in 2015 that it would redeem certain outstanding war loans. However, there is no publicly verified update regarding the specific Indian War Loan subscriptions from 1917–18 or whether individual contributors were repaid in full.

For now, the Ruthia family’s claim has brought renewed attention to a largely forgotten chapter of colonial-era financial dealings. What began as a routine review of old family papers has turned into a potential legal battle that stretches back to the First World War.

Also Read: Assam Govt to Repay 6.21% State Development Loan on February