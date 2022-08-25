National

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Tripura on August 26

During his visit, Bhagwat will visit the Ujjayanta palace here and inaugurate a temple at the Sarbong Ashram in Gomati district, a senior police officer said.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | file image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive on a two-day visit to Tripura on Friday.

The RSS chief who enjoys 'Z+' security coverage, is scheduled to land at the MBB Airport early on Friday. After a brief halt at the palace of erstwhile Manikya dynasty here, he is set to visit RSS headquarters 'Sevadham' in Khayerpur area of West Tripura district.

According to official information, elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state in view of Bhagwat's visit.

He will address a "small gathering" in Sarbong Ashram before his departure on August 27.

