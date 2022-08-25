RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Tripura on August 26

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive on a two-day visit to Tripura on Friday.

During his visit, Bhagwat will visit the Ujjayanta palace and inaugurate a temple at the Sarbong Ashram in Gomati district, a senior police officer said.

The RSS chief who enjoys 'Z+' security coverage, is scheduled to land at the MBB Airport early on Friday. After a brief halt at the palace of erstwhile Manikya dynasty here, he is set to visit RSS headquarters 'Sevadham' in Khayerpur area of West Tripura district.

According to official information, elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state in view of Bhagwat's visit.

He will address a "small gathering" in Sarbong Ashram before his departure on August 27.