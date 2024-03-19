RSS Emphasizes Social Harmony and Transformation For Inclusive Progress

In a recent statement, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized that social harmony, termed as Samajik Samrasata, is not merely a strategy but a deeply held belief.
Hosabale highlighted the importance of social transformation, known as Samajik Parivartan, which he stated could be achieved through the collective efforts of Sajjan Shakti, or the power of good, coming together.
Speaking at a media briefing during the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held on March 15, 16, and 17, 2024, Hosabale reiterated RSS's commitment to inclusivity and progress. He underlined the significance of active societal participation, particularly in light of recent events such as the historic Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha.
Notably, Hosabale was unanimously re-elected as Sarkaryavah for the next three years, as announced by Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar at the outset of the press conference.
Addressing queries, Hosabale stressed the importance of elections in strengthening democracy and unity, urging RSS volunteers to promote cent percent polling awareness. He emphasized the need for vigilance against divisive forces and discrimination, particularly in areas concerning social equality and communal harmony.
Hosabale outlined RSS's vision for achieving comprehensive societal development by Vijayadashami 2025, coinciding with the organization's centenary celebrations. He noted the visible impact of RSS's activities on society, expressing gratitude for the widespread support.
Hosabale further addressed concerns regarding social discrimination, advocating for a unified stance against such injustices. Additionally, he commented on the Sangh's approach towards minority communities, opposing minority-based politics while emphasizing efforts towards collaboration and dialogue. Hosabale also touched upon recent tensions in Manipur, disclosing RSS's intervention efforts aimed at fostering reconciliation and stability within affected communities.