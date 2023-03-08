Ruchira Kamboj Slams Pakistan Foreign Minister at UNSC Debate

India's Permanent Representative, Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday slammed Pakistan after its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council debate on women, peace and security.

Kamboj said that it is “unworthy” to even respond to such “malicious and false propaganda”. She turned his statement as “baseless and politically motivated”.

kamboj said, “Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“My delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda.” “Rather, our focus is where it shall always be – positive and forward-looking. Today’s discussion is critically important to strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. We respect the topic of the debate and recognise the importance of time. As such, our focus shall remain on the topic,” she added.

Kamboj’s serrated response came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Zardari mentioned Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks to the Council debate held under Mozambique’s Presidency for this month, on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Earlier, India has told Pakistan that the entire territories of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and shall always be part of India.

India has been saying that it desires normal neighborly relations with Pakistan. At the same time, it also told that the responsibility is on Islamabad to create an environment that is free of terror and hostility for both the nations to stay at peace.

According to reports, the relation between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India’s warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.