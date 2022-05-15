India Slams Pakistan On Killing Of 2 Sikhs, Says Not First Case

India has strongly contended the killings of two Sikh people with the government of Pakistan following their deaths in Peshawar, on Sunday.

Terming it as shocking and deplorable incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence.”

The Indian spokesperson responded to media queries on the “targeted killing” of the two Sikh traders, saying, “We have seen the reports on brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence.”

Police said that the two men, who were killed, used to sell spices in Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband. They were identified as Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38).

Police rushed to the spot and imposed a perimeter to look for the culprits. No one is yet to claim responsibility for the attack.