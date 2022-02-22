Russia-Ukraine Crisis: AI to Operate 3 Spcl Flights to Bring Back Stranded Indians

Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Air India on Tuesday announced that it will operate three flights between Tuesday (February 22) and Saturday (February 26) to Ukraine to bring back the stranded Indian nationals.

The national airline, which was recently sold to the Tata group, said that the flights will operate to Boryspil International Airport near the capital Kyiv.

The bookings for the flights can be made at the airline’s booking offices, website, call centre and through authorised travel agents.

“Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on Feb 22, Feb 24 and Feb 26, 2022. Booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents,” the airline said.

The special flight scheduled for today has already departed for Ukraine to bring back Indian nationals. It was reported a Dreamliner B-787 aircraft has been deployed for the special flight, which has a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight.

The details of additional flights that have been arranged to fly back Indian nationals have also been released by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. These flights will be operating from Kyiv to New Delhi on February 25 and 27 and March 6.

The announcements came as India early Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over the escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to declare as independent two breakaway regions of Ukraine that are controlled by Russian-backed separatists. A majority of countries around the world have condemned the Russian move.

