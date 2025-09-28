Russia’s Putin Praises India’s Record Economic Growth Under Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded India’s economic performance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the country’s growth “the highest among major economies” and praising Modi as “a very wise man.”

Putin attributed India’s economic success to its independent and sovereign policy approach, highlighting the country’s achievements in governance and development under Modi’s leadership.

He also emphasized the stability of Russia-India relations, describing them as “based on a national consensus,” and commended Modi’s role in strengthening the “special privileged strategic partnership” between the two nations.

India has shown resilience amid global economic turbulence. In the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal years, the country recorded a GDP growth of 7.8%, surpassing expectations despite global challenges. Analysts attribute this growth to policy reforms, increased domestic consumption, and India’s strategic economic planning.

Looking ahead, India aims to sustain its growth momentum with measures like the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform in October, which seeks to reduce tax rates and boost private consumption, reinforcing India’s position as one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

Putin’s remarks come ahead of the upcoming BRICS summit, underscoring the deepening ties between New Delhi and Moscow as both countries navigate global economic and geopolitical challenges.