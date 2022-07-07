S Jaishankar Meets Chinese Foreign Minister, Discuss Border Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting in the Indonesian city of Bali on Thursday.

Issues related to focusing on the early resolution of all outstanding issues on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), return of Indian students to China and resumption of direct flights between the two countries were discussed in the one-hour long meeting.

The talks took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries.

A statement from the external affairs ministry said Jaishankar called for an “early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh”. Recalling the disengagement of troops in some friction areas, Jaishankar “reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas”, the statement said.

Taking to twitter, jiashankar said, “Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour. Focused on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation.”

He further said, “Shared perspectives on the international situation and its impact on the G20 deliberations.”