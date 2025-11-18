SACCJF (India) Announces ‘Zubeen Garg National Journalism Award’

In a tribute to the icon and Assam's Heartthrob Zubeen Garg, the South Asia Climate Change Journalists’ Forum (SACCJF), India, has announced that it will present the ‘Zubeen Garg National Journalism Award’ every year on his birthday.

The award will be formally presented on 18 November 2026 in New Delhi.

According to the forum, the award will recognise outstanding journalism in the field of environment and climate reporting. Journalists from print, electronic, on-air, and digital media across the country will be eligible for the honour.

Each year, one journalist will be selected for the award, which carries a cash prize of rupees 1 lakh.

The announcement was made in New Delhi today by SACCJF (India) President Ashish Gupta and Executive Member Kallol Bhowmik, who said the initiative honours Zubeen Garg’s deep commitment to environmental conservation.

