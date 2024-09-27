Sadin-Pratidin Group's Smitakshi B Goswami Meets Delhi Assamese Community Ahead Of The Conclave 2024

In the build-up to The Conclave 2024 set to be held in the national capital, Sadin-Pratidin Group Director, Smitakshi B Goswami engaged in an interaction with Assam Association Delhi along with representatives of student unions on Friday.
The Conclave 2024 is all set to be held on October 5 and 6 in New Delhi's The Ashok hotel. Ahead of that, Goswami met with representatives of the Assamese community in Delhi at Assam House to exchange views.
The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to attend the two-day event as the Chief Guest, along with a host of eminent speakers and panelists from every walk of life. Politicians, activists, sports and entertainment industry stalwarts, and more will be a part of this year's event.
Apart from Dhankhar, Attendees will be able to witness and listen to Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, S Jaishankar, and Kiren Rijiju, activist and Nobel prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav, and more.
The Sadin-Pratidin Group Director urged for the Assamese community in the national capital to extend their help to make this year's event a success.