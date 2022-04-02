Safety of Nation Government’s First Priority: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that security and safety of the nation is the top priority of the government and that it is committed to ensuring it.

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee Conclave of Chetak Helicopters organized by the Indian Air Force Station in Hyderabad, Singh stated that the government has emphasized on self-reliance in defence production and preparedness.

"I assure the countrymen that the security of the nation is our top priority and we are fully committed to ensuring it. Looking at the events of the last few years, our government has emphasized on self-reliance in defense production, and preparedness,” Singh said.

Singh described the conclave as a fitting tribute to those who have served the nation with hard work and dedication.

Lakhs of employees and workers associated with MSMEs also contribute by supplying parts to these projects. This conclave celebrates the hard work and dedication of all of them, he said.