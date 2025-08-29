SAI Officials, Divers Pay Unique Underwater Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Pranjal Pratim Das

In a unique homage to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Kolkata, along with professional divers, conducted a spectacular underwater tribute at Swaraj Dweep Island (Havelock Island) on Friday.

The meticulously planned scuba diving expedition involved 12 professional divers and 3 SAI officials, who remained submerged for approximately 45 minutes at a depth of 40-50 feet. Carrying placards and banners honouring Major Dhyan Chand, the team braved strong currents to create a visually striking tribute beneath the pristine waters of the Andaman Sea.

The underwater tribute not only highlighted the rich marine biodiversity of the islands but also symbolised the discipline, courage, and endurance that are hallmarks of sporting excellence.

SAI officials described the event as a fitting celebration of Dhyan Chand’s enduring legacy, inspiring future generations of athletes to embrace the values of commitment, skill, and perseverance.

Born on August 29, 1905, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh, Dhyan Chand earned the nickname "Wizard of Hockey" for his outstanding abilities on the field. Dhyan Chand's hockey journey began during his time in the British Indian Army, where he joined at the age of 16. His commitment to the sport led him to compete in various army tournaments, sharpening his skills and gaining recognition for his talent.