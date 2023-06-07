Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia Reach Sports Minister’s Residence

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik arrived at the residence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday for discussion on the issues raised by them during their ongoing protest.
According to reports, Anurag Thakur invited the wrestlers saying that the government is willing to have a discussion with them regarding their issues.
Earlier today, Anurag Thakur took to Twitter and wrote, “The government is willing to have discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same.”
Before arriving at the residence of the sports minister, Sakshi was quoted by ANI saying, “We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters. Only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then we will agree. It won’t happen that we will agree to anything that the government says and end our protest.”
Earlier reports of Sakshi Malik and other protesting wrestlers withdrawing from the protest emerged however, it was clarified that the reports were fake.
Taking to Twitter, Sakshi said, "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news."
It may be mentioned that in January this year, top Indian wrestlers held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar, demanding Brij Bhushan Singh be removed from the head office and WFI be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers had filed a police complaint against Bhushan at the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi.
Later again in April, they resumed their protest demanding Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh’s arrest in connection to the sexual harassment case.