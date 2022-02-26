Salute To Extraordinary Valour Of IAF, Says UP CM Adityanath

On the third anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers who were part of the strikes, will always be remembered.

UP CM Adityanath saluted the extraordinary valour shown by IAF to strike terrorists living on enemy soil, saying that they will always be remembered for it, reported ANI.

On the occasion, Adityanath took to Twitter to write, “On the third anniversary of 'Balakot Air Strike', salute to the extraordinary valour of 'Indian Air Force'.”

“This valour of our soldiers is that indelible blow on the chest of the terrorists living on enemy soil, which will always be remembered with pride. Jai Hind! @IAF_MCC," he further wrote.