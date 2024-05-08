Sam Pitroda's Comments on Indian Diversity Stirs Controversy, BJP Hits Back

Pitroda, during an interview said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans."

Pitroda highlighted India's respect for linguistic, religious, culinary, and cultural differences across regions, advocating for inclusivity and compromise. He reiterated his belief in an India where everyone has a place and is willing to make concessions.