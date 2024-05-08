Sam Pitroda's Comments on Indian Diversity Stirs Controversy, BJP Hits Back

Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress has sparked controversy once again with his comments on the diversity of India, stating that people in the South "look like Africans, those in the West look like Arabs, and those in the East look like Chinese."
Reflecting on India's democratic journey, Pitroda remarked that the country has thrived for 75 years in a harmonious environment, despite occasional conflicts. He emphasized India's ability to unify its diverse population, where individuals from different regions exhibit varied physical appearances and cultural practices.
Pitroda, during an interview said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans."
Pitroda highlighted India's respect for linguistic, religious, culinary, and cultural differences across regions, advocating for inclusivity and compromise. He reiterated his belief in an India where everyone has a place and is willing to make concessions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at Sam Pitroda over his remarks.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Today, Sam Pitroda, to whom Rahul Gandhi is a disciple, has given a very objectionable statement on India, its culture, India's identity and the identity of its people. It seems that this subject isn't limited only to elections or politics but to the existence of India, as they are questioning the very identity of the country."
On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was one of the first to react when he took to X and wrote, "Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Understand a little about our country!"
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that Sam Pitroda's statement is no different from what Churchill had said about Indians.
He said, "Congress has always been the OG-breaking India party. This commentary is no different from what Churchill had said about us. No wonder RG is the way he is after being mentored by him!"
Further, BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut also took to X and said that Congress' whole ideology is about divide and rule.
"Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi’s mentor. Listen to his racist & divisive jibes for Indians. Their whole ideology is about divide & rule. It's sickening to call fellow Indians Chinese and African. Shame on Congress!" she wrote on 'x'.