Scribes, Employees Of NewsClick Raided By Delhi Police Amid China Links

Notably, an investigation by ED had revealed fraudulent infusion of foreign fund of Rs 38.05 crore during a short span of three years. The scrutiny of the evidence by the ED revealed questionable infusion of foreign inward remittance of Rs 9.59 crore by way of FDI and Rs 28.46 crore by way of export of services.

It is learned that the funds received were distributed to several controversial journalists, including Gautam Navlakha and associates of Teestha Setalvad. Details regarding China link were also shared by the ED with Delhi Police.