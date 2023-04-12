Sanjay Dutt Injured During Explosion Scene Shoot For Kannada Movie 'KD'

Superstar Sanjay Dutt reportedly met with a major accident on the sets of his next Kannada film, KD-The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role.

According to reports, the actor got injured while shooting a bomb explosion scene on the sets of the movie on Wednesday in Bengaluru. He suffered injuries on his hand, elbow, and face. The shooting was immediately halted following the accident.

The full details about the accident are yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place at Magadi Road in Bengaluru, and fortunately, the megastar is now recovering from his injuries.

Dutt is playing the antagonist of the movie against action hero Dhruva Sarja, whose teaser of 'Martin' movie has become popular.

After the success of KGF, Dutt is enacting a villain role once again in the period action entertainer which said to be based on actual events that took place in Bangalore in the 1970s.

Helmed by Prem, the movie will be be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.