Sanjay Raut Gets Death Threat; One Detained

Shiv Sena MP from Uddhav Thackeray faction, Sanjay Raut, has reportedly received death threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In this regard, Raut has filed a written complaint and investigation into the matter is underway, Mumbai police said.

"Sanjay Raut received death threats stating that he will meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fate. He got the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message said that if you met in Delhi, will kill you with AK 47. He wrote a letter to the police complaining about the matter," the police said.

Hours after the alleged death threat, Mumbai police was able to nab the man behind it.

Mumbai Police said that the detainee used Lawrence Bishnoi's name and his connection with the gangster will be probed.

"The accused person who was detained in Pune related to a threat message to Sanjay Raut used the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. He will also be interrogated related to the threat message to actor Salman Khan. The accused's connection with the Bishnoi gang will also be probed," Mumbai Police said.

Currently, the detainee is being questioned to unearth further linkages.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Salman Khan also received a threat stating that he will “end up like Sidhu Moose Wala". The accused, Dhakad Ram who is a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, was arrested soon after and handed over to Mumbai Police.

"In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek had said.

Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office.

A case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC was registered against the trio.