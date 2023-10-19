Sanjay Raut Responds To Assam CM; Equates BJP To Hamas

Shiv Sena's MP Sanjay Raut, has ignited a contentious debate by drawing a striking parallel between the BJP and the terrorist group Hamas.
In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks about NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Raut asserted that the political party to which Sarma is affiliated is akin to 'Hamas' in its actions and use of central agencies to weaken the opposition.
Raut advised CM Sarma to delve into history, reminding him of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's perspective on the Palestine-Israel conflict, emphasizing that Sarma is part of the BJP.
Previously, the Assam Chief Minister had taken a direct swipe at Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He humorously suggested that Sharad Pawar might send Supriya Sule to Gaza to champion the cause of Hamas in response to Pawar's speech.
Supriya Sule, in her response, expressed her surprise, highlighting their common Congress lineage, but lamented that the BJP's approach towards women seemed to have rubbed off on him since he joined their ranks. She called on the BJP's IT cell to carefully consider Sharad Pawar's complete speech before passing judgment.
On October 15, Sharad Pawar, during an address to party supporters in Mumbai, underscored the historical role of former Indian Prime Ministers in supporting Palestine. He contrasted this with the current government's stance, which favors Israel.
Pawar's speech drew substantial criticism from the BJP, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemning it as reflective of a misguided mindset, particularly from someone who had served as India's Defense Minister and Chief Minister multiple times. Goyal called for a shift in this mindset, emphasizing the need for a focus on the nation's welfare.