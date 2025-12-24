Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 Mega Finals Begin in Raipur, Celebrating Sports & Fitness Legacy

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025, organised in the Raipur Lok Sabha constituency, has entered its final and most decisive phase, with the Mega Finals and grand closing ceremony scheduled from December 23 to December 25, 2025, across multiple sports venues in the city.

Advertisment

Addressing the media, Raipur MP and senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal said the event has emerged as a landmark initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India – Khelo India vision. He said the festival has transformed into a mass movement promoting fitness, discipline and social unity.

More than 85,000 players from nine Assembly constituencies—Raipur South, Raipur West, Raipur North, Raipur Rural, Arang, Abhanpur, Dharsiwa, Bhatapara and Baloda Bazar—participated in various stages of the competition. Around 5,000 players will compete in the Mega Finals.

The tournament, which began on September 21, 2025, at cluster, zone and block levels, will culminate with the Mega Finals on December 23 and 24. Competitions will be held at Netaji Subhash Stadium, Motibagh Raipur, Sapre School Volleyball Ground, J.N. Pandey School, and the International Swimming Pool.

The Mega Finals will be formally inaugurated on December 23 at Netaji Subhash Stadium in the presence of elected representatives and public leaders. On December 24, Delhi MP and popular singer Manoj Tiwari will attend the event as Chief Guest, adding to the enthusiasm of participants and spectators.

The grand closing ceremony will be held on December 25, 2025, on the occasion of Good Governance Day, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Raipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proposed to deliver a virtual address, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be present to encourage the athletes. Winners will be honoured during the ceremony.

During the three-day event, outstanding players and sports officials who have brought laurels to the state at national and international levels will also be felicitated. Daily cultural programmes showcasing Chhattisgarh’s rich heritage will be organised alongside the sporting events.

Nearly 1,500 personnel, including officials from sports associations, the Municipal Corporation, district administration, School Education Department, Sports Department, police, physical education teachers and sports officers, are actively involved to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Calling Sansad Khel Mahotsav more than just a competition, MP Brijmohan Agrawal said it represents a powerful blend of traditional and modern sports. Disciplines such as wrestling, kho-kho, gedi race, weightlifting, fugdi, rope skipping, kabaddi, basketball, chess, volleyball, tug of war, bodybuilding and swimming witnessed enthusiastic participation from male and female athletes across under-19 and senior age categories—making the festival a truly historic sporting celebration in Raipur.

Also Read: Bhupesh Baghel Blasts Chhattisgarh Govt Over Paddy Procurement, Farmers’ Grievances