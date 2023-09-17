Santiniketan Now on UNESCO’s World Heritage List!

In a proud moment for India, Santiniketan, the place in West Bengal where Nobel laurete Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati University has been inducted into the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage List.
UNESCO, took to platform X on Sunday to announce this and wrote, “New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight on Shantiniketan becoming part of UNESCO World Heritage List.
He took to platform X and wrote, “Delighted that Santiniketan, an embodiment of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision and India's rich cultural heritage, has been inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. This is a proud moment for all Indians," PM Modi said on X.”
Santiniketan which means ‘abode of peace’ started taking shape in 1901, and it was this place Tagore later put up the foundations of Visva Bharati University.
UNESCO seeks to encourage the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity.
What makes the concept of World Heritage exceptional is its universal application. World Heritage sites belong to all the peoples of the world, irrespective of the territory on which they are located.