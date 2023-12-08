Sarbananda Sonowal Among Observers Appointed By BJP To Pick CMs For 3 States

The BJP on Friday announced the appointment of central observers tasked with selecting leaders for its legislature parties in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.
This move comes amidst growing indications that new chief ministers may be designated over the upcoming weekend.
For the state of Rajasthan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade, and Saroj Pandey have been appointed as observers.
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, and Asha Lakra have been named as observers for Madhya Pradesh.
In Chhattisgarh, Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dushyant Gautam have been assigned the role of observers.
On Thursday, a senior party leader told PTI that once appointed, these observers will travel to their respective states to supervise meetings with newly elected MLAs, during which the future chief ministers will be determined.
The leader emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding the chief ministerial candidates, and the party will consider factors such as social, regional, governance, and organizational interests in making these selections.
Leaders from the three states have engaged in discussions with top party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. However, sources downplayed the significance of these meetings, describing them as routine.