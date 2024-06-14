Sarbananda Sonowal Arrives in Guwahati After Union Cabinet Induction

Sarbananda Sonowal, recently inducted into the Union Cabinet for the second time, arrived at Borjhar Airport in Guwahati after his departure from Delhi. Notably, a group of BJP leaders led by Mayor Mrigen Sarania warmly received Sonowal at LGBI Airport, Borjhar.
Addressing the media upon his arrival, Sarbananda Sonowal expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi's vision, stating, "Modi will make the country the third-largest economy in the world."
Sonowal also emphasized the collective strength of Assam's parliamentary representation, remarking, "11 MPs can raise their voice on the floor of the Lok Sabha together for Assam."
Acknowledging the support received, Sonowal extended his gratitude to the people of Assam, including the Chief Minister and BJP state president.
Notably absent were MLA's, ministers, or any senior BJP party leaders to formally welcome Sonowal.