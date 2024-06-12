Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sets Ambitious Targets for MoPSW in Modi 3.0's First 100 Days

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are on the way to be among the top 3 global economies. While this is a major feat, it will not come easy. As the primary and majority logistical ministry of the country, it is imminent that we must chalk out a roadmap where we will have a network of modern ports, acting as catalysts of progress & prosperity and creating opportunities for the country," Sonowal stated.