Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sets Ambitious Targets for MoPSW in Modi 3.0's First 100 Days

Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), has outlined an ambitious plan to enhance India's maritime sector as part of the Modi 3.0 government's 100-day agenda. This announcement came during a recent workshop with ministry officials, aimed at setting and reviewing targets to boost the sector's efficiency and performance.
Joined by MoPSW Secretary TK Ramachandran, and other key officials including Joint Secretaries, Directors, and young professionals, Sonowal emphasized the ministry's crucial role in India's economic growth. He stressed the importance of modernizing ports and creating a robust maritime network as pivotal to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of positioning India among the top three global economies.
"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are on the way to be among the top 3 global economies. While this is a major feat, it will not come easy. As the primary and majority logistical ministry of the country, it is imminent that we must chalk out a roadmap where we will have a network of modern ports, acting as catalysts of progress & prosperity and creating opportunities for the country," Sonowal stated.
The workshop fostered an environment of collaboration and transparency, with the minister encouraging discussions to ensure efficient administration and management. He urged the team to prioritize programs and initiatives aligned with the 100-day targets of the Modi 3.0 government.
Sonowal highlighted the pivotal role of the ministry in driving economic growth and innovation. "We must embrace cutting-edge technologies, sustainable practices, and strategic collaborations to achieve these crucial goals and keep our marine sector competitive & resilient in a rapidly evolving market space," he added.
Key initiatives under the 100-day plan include the modernization of major ports, enhancing the capacity of inland waterways, and promoting maritime education and training. These projects aim to accelerate progress, streamline operations, and improve overall efficiency within the ministry.
The minister's proactive approach and clear vision have infused the ministry with renewed energy and purpose. Officials expressed their readiness to work under his leadership to achieve the set targets and advance the nation's maritime ambitions.
The workshop underscored Sonowal’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and transparent working environment, ensuring that the ministry not only meets but exceeds its goals in the first 100 days of Modi 3.0 government.