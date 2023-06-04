Sarbananda Sonowal Calls for Greater Cooperation Among BBINM Countries

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal attended a crucial meeting of stakeholders of maritime development in the Bay of Bengal area on Sunday.
After interacting with the envoys of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal as well as industry and trade representatives, Sonowal called for greater cooperation among all the stakeholders for unlocking value in the maritime sector of the region.
He also underlined that the Narendra Modi Government remains deeply committed to enabling Act East Policy reach its maximum potential for growth and development of the eastern region of India as well as India’s neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Act East Policy of Government has gathered unprecedented momentum ushering a new age of growth & development in the region. The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is yet another boost to rationalise logistical paradigm and make an attractive business proposition. The maritime sector as well as the inland waterways sector is major agents of change in this visionary scheme of transportation which is likely transform cargo movement through an economic, sustainable and efficient mode.”
Some of the key issues deliberated in the meeting were Trade through National Waterways 1 and 2 to NER for ensuring transit transportation of North East Cargo through Bangladesh/North East Region/Myanmar, to strengthen Trade Ties with Bangladesh through facilitation of movement of goods between SMP Kolkata and various ports of Bangladesh (Chittagong, Mongla) involving IWAI; Collaboration with Myanmar's Sittwe Port in Myanmar, as a part of KMMTTP, to transport cargo to NE India, via Mizoram; among others.
Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The Act East policy has been a harbinger of growth, not only for the eastern part of India but as consequence, for the trade and business interest of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar.”
The meet commenced with discussion with IWAI/allied partners regarding increased use of Inland Water Transport through River Ganga (NW1) and River Brahmaputra (NW2) via IBP/KMMTTP route. This was followed by an interactive meet of Ministers with the Consul Generals of the neighbouring countries (Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar) of India.
The Union Minister commended all stakeholders for their stellar role in the growth of trade & commerce through SMPK and the region as a whole since 2013-14, and through continued collaboration & enterprise aided by multipronged initiatives.
The meet was also attended by senior leaders of the corporate world like SAIL, Tata Steel, IOC, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., BPCL, Jindal Steel, MAERSK Shipping Lines and many others.