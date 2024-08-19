Sarbananda Sonowal Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Ministry Staff

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal marked Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, with a heartfelt celebration at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways on Monday.
The occasion saw female staff members from the ministry, including those from Sagarmala Development Company Limited, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), and young professionals, tying Rakhis around the minister's wrist.
Expressing his joy, Sonowal embraced the festive spirit, emphasizing the significance of the Raksha Bandhan tradition. He remarked on the occasion, "It is wonderful to share this beautiful bond of brother and sister with all of you. This celebration brings us closer as one family."
The festival was also a moment of personal significance for many. One employee noted the special nature of the event, suggesting that such gestures could be extended to all departments. Another shared that it was a blessed occasion for her, as she was able to tie Rakhi to Sonowal in the absence of her own brother, who is abroad.
Sonowal expressed his gratitude to everyone involved and wished them well for the festival. He highlighted that the event strengthens the familial bond within the Ministry, fostering unity and collective spirit.
Earlier, the Union Minister took to social media to extend his Raksha Bandhan greetings. On X (formerly Twitter), he posted, "Wishing everyone a joyous Raksha Bandhan! May the auspicious occasion strengthen the everlasting bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his wishes for Raksha Bandhan. In his X post, he stated, "Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brothers and sisters. May this holy festival bring new sweetness to relationships and bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune to all."
President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings, acknowledging the festival's importance. On X, she wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all countrymen. This festival, based on love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters."
Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a traditional Hindu festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings. Sisters tie Rakhis around their brothers' wrists, while brothers offer gifts in return as a symbol of love and care. The festival, deeply rooted in Indian culture, has been celebrated for centuries, with its origins mentioned in Hindu religious texts.