Who is Manu Bhaker? Know Everything about Olympic Winner 2024

Manu Bhaker, born on February 18, 2002, in Goria village, Jhajjar district, Haryana, India, is a renowned Indian sports shooter who has made a significant mark on the international stage. Particularly skilled in pistol shooting, she has won multiple medals for India, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication.

A highlight of her career came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she clinched two bronze medals - one in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal, and another in the mixed team 10m air pistol event. Bhaker's consistent performance has solidified her position as one of India's most promising athletes, inspiring many with her achievements.

Manu Bhaker: Rise in Indian Shooting

Early Journey and Achievements

Manu Bhaker has redefined the sport of shooting for women in India. The young prodigy from Haryana began her shooting journey at just 14 and quickly rose to prominence. Her accomplishments include being the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting and securing gold medals at World Championships, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

Notable Performances

Bhaker's achievements are unparalleled in Indian shooting. Despite narrowly missing a historic third Olympic medal in the 25m air pistol event, she has consistently performed at the highest levels of competition, showcasing her exceptional skill and determination.

Impact and Legacy

Manu Bhaker's contributions to Indian shooting remain monumental. Her success has inspired a generation of athletes, proving that with talent and hard work, remarkable achievements are possible. She continues to be a beacon of inspiration for aspiring shooters across the country.



Manu Bhaker’s Olympic Career