Sarbananda Sonowal Hosts Indian Maritime Week 2025 Under Shipping Ministry

The Indian Maritime Week 2025, one of the largest global maritime summits hosted by India, began on Monday at NESCO Ground in Mumbai amid the presence of top national and international leaders.

The five-day event aims to strengthen India’s maritime capabilities, expand port logistics, and boost international trade partnerships.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the mega summit as the Chief Guest. In his address, Shah said India is moving steadily towards its goal of becoming a major global maritime power and reaffirmed that maritime security and port-led economic development remain a key priority of the Central Government.

The inaugural session witnessed the participation of Chief Ministers from four coastal states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Odisha — underlining the growing importance of maritime infrastructure for India’s economic expansion.

Held under the leadership of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the international maritime summit has attracted significant global attention. Foreign ministers from 11 countries are attending the event, along with industry leaders, port authorities, investors, and maritime experts from across the world.

Speaking after the inauguration, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a press conference where he highlighted India’s rapid growth in port capacity, inland water transport, and shipbuilding.

He said India’s maritime ambitions align with the ‘Port-Led Development’ vision under the Sagarmala Programme, and the government is working to make the country a global maritime hub.

More than 1 lakh participants are expected to attend the event over the next five days, making it one of the biggest maritime industry gatherings in Asia.

The venue features multiple exhibitions and trade pavilions showcasing innovations in shipbuilding, port mechanisation, marine logistics, green shipping, cruise tourism, coastal connectivity, and naval design technologies.

Addressing the audience, several dignitaries reiterated India’s long-term vision to emerge among the top five nations in the world by 2047. Maritime development, they said, will play a central role in transforming India into a global economic powerhouse.

A grand highlight awaits on October 29, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend and address Indian Maritime Week 2025, where key policy announcements and investment partnerships are expected.

Organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Indian Maritime Week 2025 is expected to attract major international investments, strengthen coastal economic zones, and boost India’s maritime diplomacy.

The summit will continue till October 31 with a series of expert panel discussions, international partnerships, business meets, and government-to-industry interactions focused on the future of the maritime sector.

